BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Uber driver was shot in her vehicle on Saturday night and is listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near West Shore Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue, just west of Bailey Avenue.

Police detectives say the Uber driver, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.