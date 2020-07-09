Buffalo Police: 3 people in custody following police chase in a U-Haul

A spokesperson for Buffalo Police tells 2 On Your Side that police were responding to a menacing with a gun call when they pulled over a U-Haul.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say three people are in custody Monday night following a police chase involving a U-Haul.

Officers stopped the vehicle, but then it look off leading authorities on a police chase. Police didn't detail where the chase went or how long it lasted.