Buffalo Police: 3 people in custody following police chase in a U-Haul

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say three people are in custody Monday night following a police chase involving a U-Haul.
A spokesperson for Buffalo Police tells 2 On Your Side that police were responding to a menacing with a gun call when they pulled over a U-Haul.
Officers stopped the vehicle, but then it look off leading authorities on a police chase. Police didn't detail where the chase went or how long it lasted.
Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident and three people are in custody. Pending charges were not released.