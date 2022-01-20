BPD: suspect charged in Seneca One tire slashing, other individual identified

Buffalo Police said a post with surveillance photos of the two suspects on Instagram helped detectives track down the duo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have made an arrest thanks to some community support after 17 vehicles at the Seneca One parking garage had their tires slashed or windows smashed.

Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told 2 On Your Side Thursday afternoon that a 19-year-old was arraigned and charged in connection to the incident. He added that detectives had also identified and were in the process of picking up the other male seen in surveillance photos on Instagram.

The 19-year-old, whose identity has not been confirmed at the posting of this story, has been charged with felony criminal mischief.

"The cooperation between citizen and police is vital," Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

"We don't solve crimes alone. We need the help of the community. We do our best to solve it but ... it's great that we were able to bring this to a quick conclusion."

Gramaglia told 2 On Your Side that the investigation would continue and that more arrests and more charges were possible. The second suspect's identity remains unknown.

As helpful as Buffalo's Instagram community was, during their investigation, Gramaglia added that detectives discovered a new social media challenge called "Slash and Dash," which encourages people to slash car tires and runoff.

"I don't even want to call it a challenge, but it's pretty dumb," Gramaglia said.

He said Thursday afternoon that it was unclear whether the challenge motivated the suspects at Seneca One, but if other instances arise, further help from the community may be needed.