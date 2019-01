BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the first block of Brunswick Boulevard, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police said the victim was a 57-year-old man, who was taken to Erie County Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.