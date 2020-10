Investigators say they believe the front end of the vehicle has heavy damage and is possibly missing a driver's side headlight.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Wednesday morning.

Police say a 2007 black BMW was involved in the fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 10:02 a.m. at 869 Fillmore Avenue in the city.

Investigators say they believe the front end of the vehicle has heavy damage and is possibly missing a driver's side headline.