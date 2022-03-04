Buffalo Police say man serious, woman critical following overnight shooting

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of East Utica.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are being treated following a shooting overnight in Buffalo.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of East Utica Street. Police say an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were leaving some type of gathering when they were struck.

Both were rushed by ambulance to ECMC. The male is currently listed in serious condition and the female in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

In a separate incident, four people are recovering after Buffalo Police they were shot overnight while leaving some type of party.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Genesee Street, near Mortimer.