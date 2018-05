BUFFALO, NY - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Hirschbeck Street in Buffalo Sunday.

Buffalo Police say they responded to a call of a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 100 block of Hirschbeck.

One man was struck by gunfire, and authorities say his injuries appear serious in nature.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WGRZ