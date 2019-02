BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police responded to two shootings on Friday night.

One shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Holling Drive, where a man was hit in the in leg by a bullet. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The other shooting happened on Auburn Avenue on the city's west side. Buffalo Police said the male victim there had non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were made available at the time.