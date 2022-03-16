Buffalo Police release body cam footage after 2 officers shoot man

Video shows the man, identified as 31-year old Dominique Thomas, never obeyed the officers. When he started running towards them, both officers opened fire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage from Monday morning, when two officers shot a man on Hertel Avenue.

Two Buffalo Police officers are on paid leave after the shooting.

When Buffalo's new police commissioner said there was body camera video of this incident and he would release it, 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing submitted the necessary paperwork to get the video. We obtained it Wednesday.

The body cam footage captures a police encounter with a man who had a knife, and that man was shot many times.

The video shows two Buffalo Police officers in the stairwell of a Hertel Avenue apartment building. They were responding to a call that someone was threatening to kill someone.

As they talk to a man at the top of the stairs, there's a verbal exchange.

"You OK?" police asked.

"No, I'm not," the man replied.

Then police noticed a knife.

WARNING: The video shows events leading up to and following the shooting and could be considered disturbing for some to watch.

"You got a knife in your pocket, put that down," police told the man. "Yo, put that down, big dog. We'll go outside."

The body cam footage was edited by police, circling the knife in red.

Officers Phillip Edwards and Michael Ramos then went outside, and the man comes out with that knife. He's told more than once to put down the weapon, the video shows.

"Put the knife down," police say. "Put it down, bro. Put the knife down. Put it down."

The man keeps coming toward the officers in the video.

"Put the knife down, let's talk, stop about it," police said.

The video shows the man, identified as 31-year old Dominique Thomas, never obeyed the officers. When he started running towards them, both officers opened fire.

Thomas was shot multiple times, including to the hands and ankle. The officers immediately went to help Thomas.

From the video you can hear and see they were visibly upset.

"Bro, why, man?" an officer says.

The upset officers were immediately placed in the back of a patrol car.

The media had many questions for the new Police Commissioner after watching that video.

Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia spoke to reporters at police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon about the exchange and the body cam video.