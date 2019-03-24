BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a person was shot multiple times just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Eller Avenue on the city's east side.

The person was taken to Erie County Medical Center, and police say the injuries appear serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.

