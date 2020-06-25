Buffalo Police Oversight Committee meets, asks leadership if public has lost trust in department

Prior to the meeting, members of the public were allowed to submit their comments in writing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council's police oversight committee met Thursday with members of the Buffalo Police Department's top brass.

The meeting comes a few weeks after violent protests in the city earlier this month and an incident involving Buffalo Police and an elderly protester who was injured in a confrontation with police.

South District Council Member Christopher Scanlon asked about the incident involving Martin Gugino, the protester injured after he was pushed by officers following curfew in the city. Two city attorneys stepped in requesting that members only ask general questions in the open meeting. Specific questions about June 4 incident would have to be in executive session because of the investigation and potential litigation against the city.

When asked by the committee chairman if Buffalo Police have lost the public's trust, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said the department needs to gain more trust.