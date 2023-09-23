Buffalo Police officer shoots man overnight; Internal Affairs launches investigation

The 36-year-old man from Buffalo was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he's in critical but stable condition as of Saturday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Internal Affairs Division investigation is underway after a Buffalo Police officer shot a man overnight.

The 36-year-old man from Buffalo was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he's in critical but stable condition as of Saturday evening, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

The man is also in police custody, with charges pending on criminal possession of weapons, the spokesperson said.

The sequence of events began some time past 4:20 a.m. Saturday, when Northwest District officers were called to the 500 block of Tonawanda Street, near Hertel Avenue. They were called there following a report of a suicidal man at a house.

When officers arrived, they found the man "in possession of a gun in an upstairs room, with others in the house, as officers repeatedly attempted to get him to put the weapon down," police said in a statement.

Some time after that, a Buffalo Police officer fired his gun, wounding the man in his shoulder.

The man was found to be in possession of "numerous" firearms in the house, following an execution of a search warrant. The man was holding a pellet long gun during his encounter with police.

"As is departmental policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs Division investigation into the incident," police said.

