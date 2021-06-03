Buffalo Police Officer injured in incident on Harlem Road

The officer was taken by a police vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition with severe head trauma and is unconscious.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police Officer has been seriously injured in an incident on Harlem Road.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side that a call came in just before 1 p.m. Thursday of a white vehicle with four males with a gun.

An officer from the C-district spotted the vehicle on Genesee Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle left and the officer pursued the vehicle toward Pine Ridge Road and into Mount Calvary Cemetery. As the fleeing vehicle was leaving the cemetery onto Harlem Road, it hit a light pole and two other vehicles.

The light pole came down, striking the driver side of the officer's vehicle.

The officer was taken by a Buffalo Police vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition with severe head trauma and is unconscious. He is in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit unit, Rinaldo said.

The four people from the vehicle were arrested. None of the four were injured, and Rinaldo added that they all exited the car and attempted to flee the scene.

Buffalo Police did not reveal names or ages for the Buffalo Police officer who was injured, or for the four people who were arrested.

K9s were brought in to search for evidence at a nearby cemetery, and a crash reconstruction unit was on the scene.