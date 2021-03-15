Buffalo Police officer charged in domestic violence incident

Irvin C. Gaymon, 33, is charged with one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police officer is facing charges in connection with an off-duty domestic violence incident.

Irvin C. Gaymon, 33, is charged with one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Saturday.

The incident happened March 10. According to a release from the Erie County District Attorney's office, Gaymon allegedly pushed a female victim, causing her to fall onto the floor. Once on the ground, investigators say Gaymon allegedly put his foot on the victim's thigh and his other foot on her neck, which obstructed her breathing.

Gaymon was off-duty at the time of the incident. He posted the $5,000 bail set by the court and was released from custody.