The Buffalo Police are looking for 14-year-old Ryan J. Dipasquale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police are looking for the community's help in locating missing 14-year-old Ryan J. Dipasquale.

Ryan is 5'13", 130lbs, has brown hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with grey sweatpants and grey sneakers.

Police said he could possibly be in the B street/Peterson/Mills in the City of Buffalo.