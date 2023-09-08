x
Crime

Buffalo Police need help in locating a 14-year old girl.

The Buffalo Police need help in locating 14-year old, Alyssa Hillyard who may be in need of medical help.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police need help in locating 14-year old, Alyssa Hillyard who may be endangered or in need of medical help. 

Alyssa was last seen on Winona Street in the city of Buffalo, Erie County, at 11:00 PM on Thursday, September 7. Alyssa was driving a 2019 dark blue Toyota RAV4 with New York registration KWF-3446.

Alyssa is a white female that is 5'5", 100lbs, has brown hair, and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information on where Alyssa may be they are asked to immediately call the Buffalo Police Department at (716)481-2099 or 911.

