Buffalo Police need help in locating a 14-year old girl.

The Buffalo Police need help in locating 14-year old, Alyssa Hillyard who may be in need of medical help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police need help in locating 14-year old, Alyssa Hillyard who may be endangered or in need of medical help.

Alyssa was last seen on Winona Street in the city of Buffalo, Erie County, at 11:00 PM on Thursday, September 7. Alyssa was driving a 2019 dark blue Toyota RAV4 with New York registration KWF-3446.

Alyssa is a white female that is 5'5", 100lbs, has brown hair, and hazel eyes.