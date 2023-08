Buffalo Police need help in locating missing teen, Ebony Luper.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo police are asking the community for help in locating 16-year old, Ebony Luper. She is a black female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, long straight black hair, brown eyes, and her clothing description at the time she went missing is unknown.

Ebony was last seen in the 200 block of S. Elmwood Avenue, in the City of Buffalo, and is known to frequent Eller Street.