BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was stabbed during a domestic dispute on Saturday on Wyoming Avenue, near East Delavan Avenue.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a woman stabbed the man during a dispute, and that the man was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

