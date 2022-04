Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police officers were called to the scene of the shooting just before 10:20 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Stockbridge Avenue. Detectives say a man had been shot.

According to police, the man was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear serious in nature.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.