BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was shot on the city's west side Saturday night and that his injuries appear serious in nature.

The call went out a little past 9 p.m. for a shooting on Greenwood Place, near West Delavan.

Anyone with information is being asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

16-year-old shot and killed in Buffalo

Poloncarz: Leave it to courts to decide Green Light Law

Veteran arrested on weapons charge awaiting transfer to VA hospital