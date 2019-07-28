BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot on Main Street on Sunday afternoon, and Buffalo Police say his injuries appear serious in nature.

Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m., near the Metro's Utica Station, between West Utica and Glenwood Avenue.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

