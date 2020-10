Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 1500 block of Broadway, several blocks west of Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man who was shot Sunday afternoon is being treated for serious injuries, according to Buffalo Police.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center.