Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Moselle Street and Walden Avenue on the city's East Side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in critical condition after being shot multiple times Wednesday evening.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.