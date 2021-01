Police say that the shooting happened near Grider Street and Litchfield Avenue and that an investigation is underway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Friday night, according to Buffalo Police.

They say a 28-year-old man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a private vehicle around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.