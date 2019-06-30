BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot on the city's west side Saturday night has died.

The victim had been taken to Erie County Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.

The call went out a little past 9 p.m. Saturday for a shooting on Greenwood Place, near West Delavan.

Anyone with information is being asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

