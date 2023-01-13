Buffalo Police: Man arrested after trying to break into looted Aldi

A 36-year-old man is facing one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of possession of burglar’s tools.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in custody after Buffalo Police say he tried breaking into an Aldi that was looted during the blizzard.

Police said 36-year-old James Williams is accused of trying to remove plywood from the grocery store on Broadway in order to get inside. Police said that when they found him, he had "burglary tools" on him.

Williams is facing one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of possession of burglar’s tools.

Aldi said it does not know when the Broadway store will reopen.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia last month said that police were aware break-ins during the blizzard and were working to get a full count of how many there have been.