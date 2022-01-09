Buffalo Police: Man arrested, charged for Tuesday afternoon shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city.
Police say 41-year-old Jamie Ware of Buffalo has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
The shooting happened on Oxford Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say Ware and another man exchanged gunfire and Ware was shot in the leg area. He was taken to ECMC and is in stable condition.
They say due to a prior felony conviction, Ware is prohibited from carrying a firearm.
If you have any information regarding the shooting or the other individual involved in the shooting, call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
