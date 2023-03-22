x
Crime

Buffalo Police make arrests after 14-year-old boy is shot in the back

Following an investigation by Gun Violence Unit Detectives, two people were identified and arrested.
Credit: WGRZ
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested two people in connection with a a shooting involving a 14-year-old boy.

Police say Central District officers were called to Mary B. Talbert Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night, where they found a teenager who had been shot in the back.

Following an investigation by Gun Violence Unit Detectives, two people were identified and arrested.

Isiah Hicks, 20, of Buffalo is charged with one felony count of criminal possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor county of endangering the welfare of a child.

A 16-year-old boy from Buffalo has also been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and one felony county of criminal possession of a firearm.

