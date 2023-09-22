Buffalo Police make arrest in MLK, Jr. Park Casino burglary

Parise Love, 64, is charged with Burglary in the third degree, Criminal Mischief in the second degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Grand Larceny.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in a burglary at Martin Luther King, Jr Park casino.

Parise Love, 64, is charged with Burglary in the third degree, Criminal Mischief in the second degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Grand Larceny.

Buffalo Police say officers were called to MKL, Jr. park casino for a report of a burglary. Police say Love allegedly removed metal bars from windows and broke a door, causing thousands of dollars in damage.