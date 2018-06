BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of Fillmore Avenue.

A 21-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection to the shooting and charged him with 2nd degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have not released the victim's name or the suspect's name.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255

