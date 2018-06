BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police arrested a man in connection with Thursday's fatal shooting.

It happened during the noon hour Thursday on Wright Avenue off East Delavan near Eggert.

In a tweet, BPD said they arrested a man in his 20's who is being charged with second degree murder.

BREAKING: BPD make arrest in connection with yesterday's fatal shooting on Wright Avenue. Male in his 20's charged with murder 2nd degree. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 22, 2018

