BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a double shooting that happened over the weekend.

Two people were injured during a shooting that happened at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, near East Delavan and Jefferson avenues.

Police say the victims, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. They were later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.

