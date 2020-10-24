Buffalo Police make arrest in connection to Rohr Street shooting

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened early Saturday on Rohr Street.

A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old Buffalo woman were shot during a dispute that might have involved other people. Police say the man, Jabreil Wyatt of Buffalo, may have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot during the dispute.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Rohr, just north of Genesee Street, where a 2 On Your Side photographer witnessed a large police presence and marked bullet casings on the ground.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where the woman was treated and released, according to police. Wyatt is currently in police lockup at ECMC.

Wyatt has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of the woman.

Buffalo Police say they recovered a gun at the scene.