Buffalo Police make arrest following a shooting on Saturday

Luis Felix-Lopez, 23, was arrested on Monday following the weekend shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged in connection to a shooting that took place over the weekend.

On Monday, Buffalo Police arrested Luis Felix-Lopez, 23, who is a suspect in a shooting of 19-year-old Angel Rendon of Buffalo.

Police say the shooting allegedly took place around 10 p.m. when Felix-Lopez fired rounds into a crowd of adults and children that were standing outside after a domestic dispute on Alma Avenue.

Rendon was taken to ECMC in a private vehicle to be treated for a gunshot wound in his lower body.