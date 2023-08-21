Arrest made at little league football game

Buffalo Police made an arrest following an on-field incident at a little league football game involving a gun.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced that an arrest was made on Saturday, August 19 following a little league football game.

The police had originally responded to a call involving a gun that had been revealed at a little league football game. Larry Watkins a 31-year-old man had dropped a handgun on the field during an altercation with a coach where he then fled the scene before being identified, according to the news release.

The gun was a semi-automatic 9m pistol that was loaded with 12 rounds. The gun was recovered by police once they arrived at the scene.

Watkins was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree which is a class C felony, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree which is a class D felony, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds which is a class E felony.