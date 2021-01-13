Buffalo Police looking to identify person of interest in relation to Kilhoffer Street murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for the public's assistance to identify a person of interest in a December homicide investigation.
Police are looking to identify an individual in relation to the homicide of Damon Jones, who was killed at an address on Kilhoffer Street on December 1, 2020.
Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip call line at (716) 847-2255.
A photo of the individual can be viewed in the tweet below: