BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the publics help in looking for a missing 3 year old little boy, Maverick Vogler.

Maverick was taken by his mother Shantelle Kendrick, a 33 year old black female, with long red and black braids.

The two were last seen in the 100 block of E. Amherst Street in the City of Buffalo.