BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police K-9 officer is hanging up his badge tonight.

K-9 Thor retired this month after nearly 10 years of service to the City of Buffalo.

Thor joined the police department in 2009.

In that time, Thor apprehended 36 suspects and performed:





129 area searches

102 house searches

53 building searches

71 vehicle seaches

181 public demonstrations of his K9 abilities

37 tracking deployments

532 bomb sweeps

According to the Buffalo Police Department, Thor will spend his retirement receiving belly rubs.