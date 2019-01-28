BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police K-9 officer is hanging up his badge tonight.
K-9 Thor retired this month after nearly 10 years of service to the City of Buffalo.
Thor joined the police department in 2009.
In that time, Thor apprehended 36 suspects and performed:
- 129 area searches
- 102 house searches
- 53 building searches
- 71 vehicle seaches
- 181 public demonstrations of his K9 abilities
- 37 tracking deployments
- 532 bomb sweeps
According to the Buffalo Police Department, Thor will spend his retirement receiving belly rubs.