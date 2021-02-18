Buffalo Police investigating Wednesday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the city's Riverside neighborhood.
Northwest District officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Ontario Street where police say three men had been shot.
All three were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Buffalo Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.