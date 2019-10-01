BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating three separate robberies that occurred at 7-11 convenience stores across North Buffalo Thursday morning.

Police say the first occured at 4 a.m. at the store located in the 2000 block of Delaware Avenue. The second one happened around 6:45 a.m. at the store located in the 200 block of Parkside Avenue and the last one happened shortly after 7 a.m. at another store in the 2000 block of Delaware Avenue.

The suspect involved in the robberies did present a large revolver, was wearing a grey hoodie and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to please call or text our Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.