Buffalo Police investigating three overnight shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police investigators are looking into three shootings that happened early Friday morning.

All of the shootings happened within in an hour of each other and in close proximity.

The first happened at an apartment on Shepard St. around 1:20 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man from Hamburg shot inside.

Officers also found a fire on the side porch of the apartment.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to ECMC with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened just minutes later at 1:26 a.m. less than two miles away at a home on Freund St.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired, and when they arrived, a large crowd of people was running from the scene. A 28-year-old man from Buffalo was found outside a home there with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The third shooting happened about 45 minutes later at 2:18 a.m. at a home on Montana Avenue. Officers found a 21-year-old man from Buffalo laying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side it's too early in the investigation to say if these shootings are connected.