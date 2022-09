Police report that the shooting occured around 7 p.m. in the first block of Elsie Place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following a shooting Sunday evening in Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department is investigating.

A 66-year-old man has shot multiple times, according to detectives. He was declared dead at the scene.