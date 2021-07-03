x
Buffalo Police investigating shooting on Butler Avenue

Police say a 46-year-old Buffalo man was shot during some kind of outdoor gathering.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on the city's East Side.

Buffalo Police were called to the 100 block of Butler Avenue just after 12 a.m. Police say a 46-year-old Buffalo man was shot during some kind of outdoor gathering. 

The Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was initially listed in stable condition.

A Buffalo Police Spokesperson says officers are investigating whether or not a second person was shot during the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

