Police say one man was shot near the corner of Niagara St. and Farmer St. Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Black Rock neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call that a man was shot around 10:40 p.m. near the corner of Niagara Street and Farmer Street.

Details are limited, but police say the man's injuries appear to be serious.