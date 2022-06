Police Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Officers say they responded to a call about the shooting around 4:30 that morning at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Linwood Avenue.

Detectives say a 37-year-old man was shot inside an apartment. He was taken to ECMC and is listed in critical condition, according to police.