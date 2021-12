A 28-year-old man was shot. He is currently listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Police report they responded to a call around 2 p.m. Detectives say a 28-year-old man was shot near William L. Gaiter Parkway and Warwick Avenue.

The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.