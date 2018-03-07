BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police are looking for the person, or persons, who allegedly threw two kittens from an overpass on the Kensington Expressway.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight Monday off the Kensington near Michigan and Goodell streets.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud thump and found a plastic tote with two kittens inside.

The kittens were taken to a local cat rescue, and their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to please call or text our Confidential TIPLINE at 716-847-5522.

