BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are investigating a possible threat that forced Bennett High School to be placed in lockdown.

Police responded to a call of a possible threat around noon Thursday to the school. The school was immediately placed in lockdown while authorities conducted a sweep that included the use of K-9's.

Around 3 p.m., the sweep was completed and the lockdown was lifted.

No charges have been filed, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

