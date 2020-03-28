BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on the city's West Side.

Police say the shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. at Lakeview Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact the confidential TIPLINE at (716) 847-2255.

