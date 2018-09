BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Sisters Hospital in Buffalo after a shooting victim walked into the hospital at 2 a.m.

A 37-year-old man from Buffalo was struck by gunfire in the arm area, he was transferred from Sisters Hospital to ECMC, where injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are investigating if the incident happened in the vicinity on Niagara Street and Hertel Aveune.

